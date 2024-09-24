type here...
“I insult everybody I like because I don’t stay in Ghana” – Twene Jonas tells Afia Pokuaa

By Armani Brooklyn
Twene Jonas

Controversial and dissident Twene Jonas has reacted to Afia Pokuaa’s dismissed apology at Manhyia Palace.

Speaking in a self-made video following the unanticipated incident, Twene Jonas submitted that Afia Pokuaa would have been cautious of her comments because she still lives in Ghana.

Twene Jonas continued that, he strongly believes Afia Pokuaa was forced to go to Manhyia Palace to apologise for ‘constructively criticising’ Asantehene.

According to Twene Jonas, he has the liberty to insult anyone he likes because he doest live in Ghana.

He additionally bragged that he’s also self-employed hence no one can threaten his source of livelihood over his decision to insult corrupt leaders.

