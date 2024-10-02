The founder and leader of Jesus Pentecostal Ministry identified as Prophet Thunder has disclosed that he became wealthy after investing church monies into a real estate business.

According to the Pastor, his church is partly attributed to his riches.

In an interview explained that he thought about the money he received from his church members and invested it into real estate which has been of great help to him.

He said: “If it was not for the church money, I would not have been able to invest in the real estate business. I used part of the money to develop the church, and I also realised that I cannot always depend on church members so I use part of that money to do something valuable for myself and my family.”

“If my mother wanted me to become a lawyer because I chose to become a man of God, I have benefited more than I would have become a lawyer,” he said with vigour.

Watch the video below:

With the high number of Pastors and Prophets in the country, some people believe now the easier way to make money in the country is to use God’s name and then start a church.

-- AD --

Due to this, some people have stopped attending church because they are of the view that the church instead of preaching salvation is now using God’s name to extort money from their members.