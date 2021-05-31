- Advertisement -

One of the participants of TV3’s Date Rush season five(5) Fatima has opened up on why she decided to join the show.

The popular Sunday evening show which has a lot of controversies surrounding it happens to be the favorite of the majority especially the youth.

Fatima who has been on the show for a long time without finding love got people wondering if she really auditioned to look for a soul mate or she just decided to part take just to enjoy herself.

Granting an interview with Arnold Mensah Elevanyo on ‘Vibes in 5’ the upcoming musician was questioned about her sole aim on the show and why she joined in the first place.

In her response, she disclosed that she joined the show because of two things with the first one being to promote and showcase her brand and the second to find love just like the other ladies.

She explained that the show has provided the platform for each lady to showcase their talents while looking for love and that is what she is currently doing.

Fatima went ahead to say though she has still not been able to find love on the show, her brand and style are known by many thanks to the program.

She concluded that a lot of positive things have happened in her life after people got to know her on the show.