I just bought a brand-new Rolls Royce- Don Little

“S3 man s3 boy”, Don Little has revealed that he has added a brand new Rolls Royce to his blue car.

The actor made the disclosure in a self recorded video that is flying across social media platforms at the moment.

The video that aimed at sending a message to dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale had Don Little bragging that he has bought a brand-new Rolls Royce.

Don Little told Shatta Wale that he has made a lot of money, stating “Shatta Wale, Sika Aba meho. I have bought a Rolls Royce that is on its way to Ghana”.

The actor added that since Ghanaians have stated that Shatta Wale’s Rolls Royce is not original, he would give his to the musician to roam with it.