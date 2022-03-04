“I just saw my girlfriend’s wedding photos on the internet meanwhile she told me she was in school” – Man weeps

- Advertisement -

A pained Ghanaian man has recently turned to the internet for comfort. In a heartbreaking post on the popular Facebook group Tell It All, the man revealed that he had just discovered photos of his girlfriend marrying another man just a year after she left abroad.

As disclosed by the man, his girlfriend only told him that she was travelling abroad to study and he was very happy for her from the onset.

He added in his emotional post they were still in touch until recently when she refused to reply to any of his texts only for him to later discover that she has wedded another man.

The pained man wrote;

“My Girlfriend left the country 1year ago. Hmmmmmm, the first that appeared on my FB newsfeed this morning is her Wedding pictures.”

Below are some of the consoling comments gathered under the post.

Maame Akosua Fosua – Awwww cry as much as you can. Then you cheer yourself up. Get up and face the world. Get yourself a girlfriend again but get the fact that we don’t go to a relationship with our heart but mind. Good luck.

Patience Coffie – You have lost her already dear, so gather momemtum, pick up the pieces, give yourself a little time and you will be fine. Broken heart is never easy, it shall pass

Maame Fosua Kissi – How long were you together? Maybe you never wanted to marry her, and she’s found someone who wants to marry her, so just wish her well . But sorry for the broken heart, you’ll be fine