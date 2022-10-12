- Advertisement -

The University undergraduate standing trial for the alleged murder of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, has confessed to the crime. killing him all by herself.

Chidinma Ojukwu said she stabbed and killed the media boss all by herself in a confessional statement played in a Lagos High Court on Tuesday, 11 October.

The first defendant and her sister Chioma Egbuchu, alongside one Adedapo Quadri, are facing nine counts of charges including murder, conspiracy and stealing.

During proceedings, the prosecution showed photos and played video recordings of the crime scene on a large screen in the courtroom.

The footage showed Ataga lying on the floor facing up with his hands spread open, wearing a white singlet and boxers stained with blood.

His head was close to the wall and there was blood on the floor on his right-hand side. There were also large blood stains on the floor, the pillow, and the duvet cover.

“After I got the place on Sunday, we were smoking loud, drinking, watching movies and then I went to get food. The drug we were taking got finished and I ordered another one and went downstairs to get it from the delivery guy in the morning; that was on June 14, 2021,” Chidinma said in her confessional statement.

“Then on Tuesday, we drank and smoked loud and I added Rophynol to his drink and we had sex. I was on the bed and he was on the chair. Then later he started disturbing me for more sex. I was tired and after struggling with him, he had his way and still wanted more.

“He wanted it, he was no longer himself and I thought he was no more interested in sex, only for him to return to the bed to ask for more sex. I pushed him away, which resulted in him hitting his head against a stool that had a glass. He had a cut on his leg and he became weak.

“I got a knife and stabbed him in the neck, ribs and stomach so that he would not be able to harm me. I tied his hands with handkerchief. His blood was out and I was scared. I just packed everything, my clothes were also stained with blood, I just packed my things and left.

“I took the knife and handkerchief and when I got home, I threw the knife and handkerchief away. Michael (Ataga) was a friend, that we just talked. I didn’t know him that deep and we did not talk regularly.” Chidinma said in the video.

When she was asked in the video if she was assisted in killing the deceased, she replied, “There was nobody that assisted me, I did it alone.”