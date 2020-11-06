I knew UT Bank was collapsing – Kofi Amoabeng

- Advertisement -

The CEO for defunct UT Bank Prince Kofi Amoabeng has confessed that he was aware that his bank was suffering but did not expect the bank to be closed down.

According to him, because he was aware of the condition, he left earlier for another person to take over as CEO so that the bank could be restructured to function effectively.

“I knew the baby was sick to the point that I had to step out for another one to step in as CEO to restructure.

I wasn’t expecting the baby to die because of the brand we had created and the impact we had created and had on the economy.” He revealed in an interview.

He indicated that under normal situations, the state would have protected such a brand because even International brands were leveraging on UT Bank’s brand.

Kofi Amoabeng indicated that he expected to stay at the Bank until he turned sixty but he did stay beyond but had to leave because he thought he had outlived his usefulness and the bank had challenges so someone else had to come in to rebuild.

He said the shock of the takeover wasn’t severe because he was aware of the challenges at the bank.