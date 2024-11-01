I Know My Level Because I Am Not A Clearing Agent- Mahama Fires Back At Akufo Addo

Former president and the flag bearer of the NDC, John Mahama has fired back at the first gentleman of Ghana, president Akufo Addo.

This comes after the president, whilst speaking at the launch of 5G threw shots at him, claiming there is no sense in the former president’s statement that the vice president, Bawumia is not his class.

To Akufo Addo, Mahama does not even have classmates to talk about class, because no person would even like to be the classmate of their former president.

He claims the only class the former president has is being the only president who served for only a term because he was voted against.

In his reply to the president, John Mahama has insisted that Bawumia remains classless, saying that he is still not on his level.

Talking about serving for only a term, President Mahama said he prefers serving for a term to being a clearing agent.