“I know the man, I’m in a comfortable lead” – Kwaku Manu finally speaks about his ex-wife’s marriage to obroni

By Armani Brooklyn
Kwaku Manu

Actor, Kwaku Manu, has finally spoken about his ex-wife’s marriage to her obroni partner.

In a self-made video, Kwaku Manu confirmed that he knows his ex-wife’s husband and they’ve even shaken hands.

As stated by Kwaku Manu, he’s not heartbroken as alleged by a set of his critics on social media.

Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu additionally added that he’s not enemies with his ex-wife and he would have even attended the wedding if he was to be in the US.

The award-winning actor also used the opportunity to advise young men to first marry their jobs before thinking about women.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

