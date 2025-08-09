I know what to do to you, we shall see- brokenhearted Obolo threatens after her boyfriend broke up with her

A Ghanaian lady, plump has threatened to deal with her boyfriend for breaking up with her.

In a viral video sighted by Gh Page, Obolo was captured doing a phone call with her boyfriend, and it is obvious that it was during the phone call that the boyfriend made the shocking disclosure to her.

However, Obolo stated that she was not being tickled by the boyfriend’s decision to keep an arm’s length from her, stating that there are better options out there.

“I don’t care about you. And if you say that you have broken up with me, I don’t have any problem with you”, unbothered Obolo said.

Meanwhile, the young lady threatened that she would deal with the boyfriend for breaking up with her.

“But one thing I will tell you is that it shall be well with you. I have not said I will kill you or do anything to you. But as a young guy who is working to make ends meet, I continue playing around with women. If I didn’t do anything to you, someone will teach you a lesson”, she said.

“I know how to deal with you. And if by mistake you text me, I will deal with you. I know how to deal with you. Hope you don’t know where I stay. We shall see. I am not bothered about you saying that you don’t love me anymore. Many men in my dm are better than you”, she added.