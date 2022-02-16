type here...
“I know you got your own house but can I buy you another house” – Shatta Wale brags to his girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale has deeply fallen in love and he’s ready to go an extra mile for his new girlfriend – Elfreda.

The African dancehall king has publicly revealed his intentions of buying a new house for Elfread whom he claims already has her won house.

According to Shatta Wale who is a known braggart, Elfreda deserves a new house to mark her birthday although she already has a mega one.

In a series of posts that has been sighted on his Facebook page, he additionally stated that a new car is on its way for beautiful Elfreda.

After Shatta Wale officially revealed his romantic affair with Elfreda, he has been consistently sharing love posts about her.

Clearly, the music maestro might be walking down the aisle to make things official.

    Source:GHpage

