I Know You Will Win The Election- Broda Sammy Tells Bawumia

Controversial Gospel musician, Broda Sammy is optimistic that the vice president who doubles as the presidential candidate on the ticket of the NPP, Bawumia will win the upcoming general election, and become the next president of Ghana.

Broda Sammy has always refuted claims of being a part of the New Patriotic Party, however, he has finally disclosed that Bawumia will stand tall among his competitors in the upcoming general election.

Broda Sammy said this whilst asking a question when the vice president met with people in the creative arts industry.

Asking his question, Broda Sammy confidently said that Bawumia would win the election, after which he asked his question regarding his plans for actors and actresses.

The Nation’s worshipper asked if the vice president had any plans for the creative art players with regard to the benefit they would get from the government when they fell sick or got old.

Meanwhile, Broda Sammy has composed a song for Dr. Bawumia and the NPP.