GhPage News I launched free SHS in 2015 - John Mahama
News

I launched free SHS in 2015 – John Mahama

By Mr. Tabernacle
John-Mahama
John-Mahama
According to the NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, the Free SHS policy was started by his government in 2015.

He said the current government [NPP] had implemented the policy very poorly, which in turn has compelled them to adopt the double-track system.

“We started the programe and the NPP came and continued it. Unfortunately, the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in double track,” John. Mahama stressed

John Mahama said when voted back into government, “All the Community Day Schools we were building, 200 of them, we are going to finish them so that all the children can get schools to attend.

“With the Community Day Schools we are building, we are going to add dormitory blocks for girls and boys so that those who don’t come from the community where the school is sited if they choose that school and they are posted there, they will be able to get a decent place to live and learn.”

“I assure you, my countrymen, that within one year, I will cancel the double track.” ex-president Mahama added.

Source:GHPAGE

