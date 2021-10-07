I learnt how to kill humans by first killing dogs – Abesim Killer

- Advertisement -

The suspect in the Abesim murder case has revealed how he learnt to kill human beings. According to Richard Appiah, he began killing dogs before moving on to killing humans.

He is is said to have disclosed this to investigators. He is reported to have mentioned that something urged him to kill a black dog, which he did but only ate the dog’s head after killing it.

The source said there is evidence to show that he really killed a black dog first before he turned to the people he killed.

According to the source, one week after killing the dog, “he told the interrogators that the so-called ‘something’ urged him again to kill human beings and that was exactly what he did.”

News went viral on August 22, 2021, about Richard Appiah, a popular footballer and sports commentator in the Sunyani Municipality for allegedly killing and chopping off the head of a teenager in the community.

The names of the victims were given as Louis Agyemang, believed to be a family member of the suspect, and Stephen Sarpong, 15, whose body was dismembered by the accused person.

Confirming the news to Sunyani based Sky FM, the father of one of the deceased victims, Mr Thomas Agyei explained that the footballer Reportedly lured his son, 13 years old Louis Agyemang Junior from a football park at Sunyani Abesim into his room and killed him.

The boy who is a twin had left for the park for football training. In the evening, efforts to trace the young boy proved futile. One of his friends called Tweneboa informed the parents that they saw him in the company of the sports commentator and footballer “Fire Man”.

When they approached him, he denied seeing the boy entirely. That gave the parents some suspicion because Tweneboa still insisted that the two were seen walking together in the afternoon.

According to reports, a visit to the House of Richard saw one of his doors locked. After interrogation, he explained that the keys to the room have gotten missing.

The men pounced on “Fire Man” and gave him some hot beating before he was handed over to the Sunyani Abesim Police.

A search by the police discovered human being body parts in a sack. In his fridge, he had three human heads including that of Louis Agyemang. The Abesim Police also handed him over to the Bono Regional Police Command for further investigations.

The case of Appiah was adjourned to October 25. The case had been rescheduled for October 5 but had to be adjourned because the magistrate hearing the matter had taken her leave.

The police at the last court sitting had indicated to the court that they were awaiting the results of an autopsy conducted on the mortal remains of the two children found in the room of the accused person.

Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane told the court that once they received the autopsy report, they will conclude their investigations and forward a duplicate docket to the Office of the Attorney General for advice.