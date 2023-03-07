Recall that somewhere in 2020, ace radio and TV presenter Nana Yaa Brefo took to her Instagram age to announce that she has parted ways with Multimedia.

The astute media personality refused to go into details about the reason behind her resignation at ADOM TV but Ghanaians were already aware of what triggered her exit.

Prior to Nana Yaa Brefo’s departure from ADOM TV, she had a little misunderstanding with Ghanaian movie icon Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Speaking in an interview with Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe, on Mahyease TV Show, Nana Yaa Brefo revealed that she had to resign because of a little misunderstanding with Mcbrown on her morning show which she was told to apologize to her but felt it wasn’t right.

According to her, the ‘Kumawood goddess’ Nana Ama McBrown’s name came up during a discussion about the late Bishop Benard Nyarko and whether the actress rendered him some help or not because the late actor’s brother had claimed that none of his colleagues helped before his death.

“The late actor’s brother insisted on the show that, there was nothing like that. That there was no help from McBrown,” she said.

Nana Yaa Brefo further indicated that Nana Ama McBrown called into the show to explain herself. However, she got offended as the interrogation went on, which got Nana Yaa’s bosses to ask her to apologize.

“Afterwards, it was like Yaa apologise on air. So I asked, for what reason? So Multimedia didn’t want to have issue with McBrown, so they were pushing for an apology from me. But I insisted I didn’t do anything wrong. That’s why I resigned

She later clarified that she holds no form of grudges against Mcbrown despite their heated argument on live TV and being the reason she resigned from ADOM TV.

