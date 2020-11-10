I left Mavins for Rema to blow- Tiwa Savage in a new interview

Tiwa Savage in recounting her departure from Mavin Records stated that her separation with the label paved the way for new act Rema’s career to take off.

Being the most influential female artiste on the label owned by Don Jazzy, Tiwa believes that her decision to walk away has proven key to the development of Rema’s career.

In a conversation with media personality and former Big Brother Nigeria participant, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the singer mentioned that Rema benefitted from her exit so her departure should be seen in much positive light.

Rema’s song Dumebi became an international hit and since has gotten the young artist the recognition he deserves.

His unique sound, swag and versatility set him apart as his music career has skyrocketed in such a short period.

Grabbing a nomination in the 2020 edition of the BET Awards, Rema’s Lady song also featured on Obama’s playlist in 2019.

Rema boasts of hit songs like Bad Commando, Lady, Dumebi, Woman and Beamer.

Meanwhile, Tiwa speaking about her relationship with Don Jazzy said, ”Jazzy man, who doesn’t want to work with Jazzy? To me, he’s not just a producer. He developed artists; sound. I saw what he did with Dr Sid, who was different from Wande and DPrince and D’ban j.”

”I still talk to them, play them my music, and show them my videos. Sometimes, you have to move for somebody else. I feel like me leaving was… they were able to focus on Rema. Who knows? If I had stayed, it would have still been Tiwa. I felt like maybe it was also God’s plan for me to move on”, she added.