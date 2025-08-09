type here...
I like girls who are 16 years- Oboy Siki

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki has once again made it into the trends for the wrong reasons.

Known popularly as Boys Boys, the veteran Kumawoor actor made an appearance in a recent interview where he spoke about his preference when it comes to women.

Oboy Siki disclosed that even though he looks old, he is still young, stating that he is 23 years of age because he can do everything guys within that age range can do.

Speaking about his preference for women, Oboy Siki noted that he prefers women who are still young between the ages of 16 and 23 instead of women in their thirties.

Oboy Siki stated that women around the aforementioned age range could satisfy him more than any other woman outside the age range in focus.

