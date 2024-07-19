“I lived in pain for 10 years” – Actress Lydia Forson shares painful fibroid experience

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has publicly shared how she painfully lived with fibroid for 10 years.

According to Lydia Foson, decided to openly share her story as part of July’s Fibroid Awareness Month to support and educate women facing similar battles.

In a lengthy tweet; Lydia Forson shared that;



“To the women who’ve had to live in constant pain, undergo multiple surgeries, answer questions about children, endure speculation about pregnancy due to their appearance, or fear that they never will be pregnant; you’re not alone. I lived in pain for 10 years before I got help,”

“So many women have stories they can’t share because of how painful it is; but I’m happy for the brave ones who do. You give courage to many women and educate even more. For some of us, we were completely ignorant until our diagnosis,” – she noted.

Describing her decade-long struggle, Forson recounted the severe pain she endured, often so debilitating that she was unable to move.

Her turning point came when an emergency hospital visit led to the discovery of fibroids.



For years, I was in severe pain, sometimes so paralyzing I couldn’t move. It wasn’t until I ended up in emergency and blanked out that I knew something was wrong. And when doctors ran the tests, they discovered I had fibroids,” she recalled.

“The worst part of this journey was not the surgery. Thankfully, I had great doctors who took fantastic care of me. It was the fear of the unknown; the first doctor almost gave me no hope at all, suggesting even that I go out and find anyone to have a baby with,”