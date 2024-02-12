I lost a movie role because I refused to sleep with the director – Akofa Edjeani reveals

- Advertisement -

Seasoned Ghanaian actress, Akofa Edjeani has finally opened up about a troubling experience in her acting career which led to her loosing a movie role.

According to her, sexual harassment is prevalent in the entertainment industry and gradually becoming a canker that has to be dealt with immediately.

Opening up about some of the challenges women face in the entertainment industry on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, the screen goddess said;

“I remember we were shooting somewhere after Kumasi, I think. Unfortunately, the producer was a Nigerian. We were going to shoot two movies back to back.

So based on that, the executive producer had begged me to bring my rates down, that because we were doing two movies he would pay a certain amount, which reluctantly I agreed to.

Now here is the director who asked me to come to his room. I said ‘come to your room and do what?’.

He said ‘to watch a movie’. I said ‘watch what movie? I mean come on, whatever you want to tell me, I don’t need to come to your room’. Apparently, he wanted something else. I said ‘like seriously?’ Are you serious?

The actress who doubles as a producer detailed that she was not cast for the second movie because she did not consent to the director’s sexual demands.

“I didn’t go to his room and guess what, that caused me the next movie. And when I asked the executive producer he said it was the director who was casting but I said ‘you were paying me this amount because we agreed on shooting two movies’.

And he said there was nothing he could do about it because it was the director that did the casting,” she emphasizied.