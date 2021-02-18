The former manager of Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin known as Zack GH has opened up about some problems he encountered after he reunited with Lilwin.

In an exclusive interview with Rashad on GhPage TV, Zack GH explained that some of his friends were not in support of their reconciliation.

According to Zack, he wasn’t perturbed about the negative comments because he had the support of his family, especially Aisha Modi.

He further stated that there was no bad blood between them as they had already settled their differences.

Zack who is also a musician revealed that Lilwin contacted him to cast in his upcoming series which he gladly accepted.

Watch the interview below;

In sharing his opinion about the current state of the Kumawood movie industry, Zack noted that some marketers played a role in its collapse.

According to Zack, lack of unity and love amongst actors, directors and producers also collapsed the movie industry.

He also acknowledged the vital role veteran actor Agya Koo played in making the movie industry stand on its feet.