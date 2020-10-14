type here...
GhPage Entertainment I lost my 3 billion contract job at Despite Media because of...
I lost my 3 billion contract job at Despite Media because of NDC – Afia Schwarzenegger

By Mr. Tabernacle
Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger has indignantly taken a swipe at the opposition NDC claiming that they made her ugly and a poor celebrity as they describe her.

Following her exit from the party, there has been a number of attacks they has come on her by party loyalists.

What is known in the public space is that Afia Schwar abandoned the NDC because of Free SHS policy the ruling NPP under the administration of Nana Akufo-Addo implemented.

According to Afia, her children have enjoyed Free SHS, she wants everyone else to also enjoy it hence the decision for this new change of heart to join the NPP.

Afia Schwarzenegger went on to state that her main reason for campaigning for Nana Addo is to make sure Free SHS is not cancelled when NDC comes back to power after 2020.

Well, it seems there is more to why she left the NDC. The controversial media personality has said it all in a new video.

In the live video, comedienne claims that she left their party to campaign for NPP because she was hungry at NDC party. In plain languages she got nothing from the political party.

More so, She disclosed that she lost her lucrative job (3 Billion contract offer) at Despite media because she decided to butt in politics thus joining the NDC then cost her alot.

Source:GHPAGE

