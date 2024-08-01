I lost my child due to skit-making – Dr Likee ‘cries’ as he goes deep into backstabbing and ungratefulness (Video)

Dr Likee has openly disclosed for the very first time that he lost his child due to skit-making.

Recall that in February last year, Akabenezer widely known as Dr. Likee, lost his three-month-old son named Loft.

As confirmed by Komfo Kolaege on social media, the infant passed away in the early hours of t, February 28 2023.

In the said video, Komfo Kolaege and actor, Kyinkyinaa Twaan were seen consoling Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene for the loss.

Fast-forward to 2024, Dr Likee has brought about the sad cause of his son’s death.

Speaking with an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Dr Likee maintained that he lost his son due to the nature of his job.

As emotionally revealed by Dr Likee, while he was mourning the death of his child, none of his mentees sympathised with him.

Watch the video below to know more…