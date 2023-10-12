type here...
“I lost my mom because of Naira Marley” — Lookalike reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
I’m the world of Lookalikes, one must be ready to take up both the good and bad.

A lookalike of musician, Naira Marley, has cried out after losing his mom due to incessant calls and texts she received because of his striking resemblance to the musician.

Naira Marley was recently ndicted for bullying his ex-signee, Mohbad, until he eventually lost his life and since then, Netizens are seeking justice and demanding for Naira Marley to be brought to book.

As a result, this young man who is a Naira Marley lookalike has lost his mom after she developed high blood pressure following many threats and messages she got from aggrieved fans.

