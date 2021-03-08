type here...
I love you with all of me- Nana Aba Anamoah celebrates Serwaa Amihere on her birthday

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Today happens to be the birthday of media personality Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah has sent her colleague her love.

Serwaa Amihere turns 31 today and her Godmother has celebrated her with a post on her Instagram page.

The story of how Nana Aba took Serwaa under her wing and groomed her to become the established media personality she is today is known by many.

The managing director of GHOne TV in an interview with KSM mentioned that she was really proud of how well Serwaa is doing in the media space while detailing how the news anchor in Serwaa was born.

In a post on Instagram, Nana Aba shared several photos of Serwaa and expressed her love for her.

SEE POST BELOW:

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere is currently the host of the GH Today show on GHOne.

Source:GHPAGE

