Entertainment
Entertainment

‘I love you’ – Yvonne Nelson celebrates Majid Michel on his birthday

By Kweku Derrick
Yvonne Nelson and Majid Michel
Actress Yvonne Nelson has paid tribute to Majid Michel as he marks his 42nd birth anniversary.

On the occasion of actor Majid Michel’s birthday, the veteran and producer took to her social media platforms to shower praise on the man who has had her back for 10 years and counting.

Yvonne who described Majid as a “brother” confessed her love for him in a heartwarming post to her 7.2 million Instagram followers.

Sharing multiple photos of them together, Yvonne described the award-winning actor as a legend in the field.

“Happy Birthday @majidmichelmm, my LEGENDARY brother, love you plenty. You’ve been standing by me since 2010, that move is stuck in my head forever. THANK YOU #legend #superstar,” the caption read.

Social media users have reacted to one of the images shared by Yvonne which captured her locking eyes with a young Majid in a throwback photo.

According to them, they two have a strong bond that has witnessed them growing stronger in friendship for over a decade.

    Source:GHPage

