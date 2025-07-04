I made another man sleep with me to hurt my boyfriend- lady says

A young beautiful lady named Nana Yaa has revealed how she made another man sleep with her to hurt her boyfriend.

Nana Yaa who appeared on Lawson Afisem hosted by MFK revealed that she was in a state of confusion.

The young lady disclosed that she had given birth, but, knowing the one who impregnated her has become problematic, the reason being that she was sleeping with two guys at the same time.

Going into details, the young student stated that she was in a serious relationship with a cobbler named Sammy.

According to Nana Yaa, everything went perfectly between Sammy and herself until the initial started to engage in secual intercours with other ladies.

Nana Yaa claims all plans and efforts to make Sammy a better version of himself proved futile, hence, the need for a pay back.

Revealing that she got jealous anytime she saw Sammy with another woman, Nana Yaa stated that she decided to also sleep around.

She shockingly revealed that sleeping around was not something she was happy with, but, had no option but to do it because she wanted to do something to pain Sammy.