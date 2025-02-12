type here...
Entertainment

I Made John Mahama Win The Presidential Election- Appiah Stadium Reveals The Shocking Spiritual Things He Did

By Mzta Churchill

President Mahama’s personal person, Appiah Stadium has reacted to the viral video of himself trying to break protocols to see the president at a program.

Speaking on Royal TV, Appiah Stadium stated that he sees nothing wrong with what he did.

Appiah claims it had been a long time since he saw the president, so, he only wanted to let the president see him and be aware that he was present at the function.

The trending man in furtherance disclosed people might not know what is between him and the president.

According to him, he played a major role in the bringing back of President Mahama as the current president.

Appiah Stadium recounted how he traveled long hours to see a spiritualist so that he could help President Mahama become president again.

He disclosed that going half n@ked was not something he willingly wanted to do, but he did it because he was being asked to do that to ensure victory for the president in the last ended general election.

