Ghanaian business mogul, philanthropist and fashionista, Freedom Jacob Caesar aka Cheddar has alleged that he made his first million pounds at just the ate age of 21.

Cheddar who is known for his affluent lifestyle on social media has once claimed that he made his first million pounds from selling scarps but he’s telling another story today.

Speaking in an interview with Samuel Leeds, Cheddar alleged that he used a part of his school fees to start his own clothing resale business in 1994 when he was still a student and owned only a rackety car.

He explained that he used the 6000 pounds which was given to him by his mother and siblings to pay his fees to start the sale of fake Versace and YSL clothing at the back of his car to his mates.

In his own words;

“I made my first million pounds at the age of 21 and I will tell you exactly what happened. I was living in England and I was sent there to go to college and I was selling fake Versace and YSL shirts in the back of my 205 GTI which I bought for 499 pounds.

“My capital when I was going to London was 6000 dollars. My mum, my brothers and everybody gave me 130 pounds which they taught was big money for me but I was laughing in my head…It was in 1994, I remember very well and I bought a Panasonic chip phone and so I was like the new kid on the block.

“Then I met Johnny Prescott, he was selling the jeans and the shirts. I just wanted to buy one pair of jeans and one pair of shit but when I saw the prices, 30 and 20 pounds, I offered him 20 pounds and 15 for the shirt and I put it at the back of my boot and I was selling it for 50 and 40.

So I started making money from the boot but I fell into the streets because I already understood what business was. At that point, business was me from where I was coming from,”

The inconsistency in Cheddar’s rag-to-riches story makes it very difficult to take his word to heart because he seems to have a different story for every journalist who interviews him which is very bad and ridiculous.