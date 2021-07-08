- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog says his collaboration with Stormzy on the remix of his hit single ‘Sore’ made the British-Ghanaian rapper more popular among music lovers in the country.

He made the controversial statements in an interview with MzGee on TV3, Wednesday, June 7, 2021.

‘Sore’, which features O’ Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bhad, was adjudged the Best Hip-Pop Song of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). The video of the remix with Stormzy and Hip-hop artist Kwesi Arthur racked up over one million views within 24 hours.

Responding to claims that the UK-based rapper made him more popular in the music industry, Yaw Tog conceded that though it’s true, he also gave the British rapper more exposure in Ghana.

He explained that many people in Ghana were not privy to Stormzy before their collaboration on the “Sore” remix but they both did “magic” to their brands.

“He (Stormzy) made me more popular in this market. I made him more popular here too because people didn’t know Stormzy Ghana here so I think we both did magic to ourselves and to our brands.”

Yaw Tog’s claims have been met meet with mixed reactions that have triggered conversations on social media.

While some sections of Ghanaians slammed him, others have jumped to the defence of the young rapper saying they don’t see anything wrong with the comment.

Artiste manager Sammy Forson described the comment as “loose talk”.