I Make 10, 000 Dollars On A Video On YouTube- Wode Maya

Ghanaian Youtuber, Wode Maya has thrown more light on how he makes a lot of money on his Youtube platform.

The influential YouTuber appeared as a guest on Scanty Explores, where he decided to educate viewers on how YouTube works.

According to him, YouTube pays very well, however, it depends on the kind of content and the audience of Youtubers before they can make decent money from their platforms.

Wide Maya noted that Ghanaians, who focus on only Ghanaian content would find it extremely difficult to make a lot of money on YouTube, as he revealed that the CPM of Ghana’s content is very low.

He advised content creators to move outside their comfort zones if they want to make decent money like he does.

Talking about how much he makes on YouTube, Wode Maya disclosed that there have been several instances where he made 10, 000 dollars on a single video on YouTube.