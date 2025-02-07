I Make 180 Million Every Month From Selling Charcoal- Woman Shares Inspiring Story

Maa Jane, an aged woman who belongs to the royal family in Bediako in the newly created Ahafo Region has shared her inspiring rags-to-riches story as an entrepreneur.

Maa Jane, as she is affectionately called by both her confidants and people from afar has revealed that despite her old age, she is still into the making and selling of charcoal.

Speaking during an interview with Razak Ghana, the aged woman said that despite the work being extremely hard, it is a very lucrative business.

According to her, she has been doing this charcoal business for years now, and she has no regrets about doing such a business.

Revealing how much she makes from the charcoal business, Maa Jane disclosed that she can make 18k Cedis and sometimes 15k Cedis.

She noted that she could boldly say without a shadow of a doubt that the charcoal business is more lucrative than most of the government works.