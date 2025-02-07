type here...
Entertainment

I Make 180 Million Every Month From Selling Charcoal- Woman Shares Inspiring Story

By Mzta Churchill

Maa Jane, an aged woman who belongs to the royal family in Bediako in the newly created Ahafo Region has shared her inspiring rags-to-riches story as an entrepreneur.

Maa Jane, as she is affectionately called by both her confidants and people from afar has revealed that despite her old age, she is still into the making and selling of charcoal.

Speaking during an interview with Razak Ghana, the aged woman said that despite the work being extremely hard, it is a very lucrative business.

According to her, she has been doing this charcoal business for years now, and she has no regrets about doing such a business.

Revealing how much she makes from the charcoal business, Maa Jane disclosed that she can make 18k Cedis and sometimes 15k Cedis.

She noted that she could boldly say without a shadow of a doubt that the charcoal business is more lucrative than most of the government works.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Opana Go Throw The Phone Away Sef- Ghanaians Drag Akufo Addo After Video Of President Mahama Pressing The Yam...

Nipa Fon Na 3ka Nsem Fon- Ghana Jesus Replies Ghanaians For Saying His Wife Is Aho)f3 Kakai

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Gevera dies

“My duabo killled Geversa” – Akosua Allegation brags and jubilates

Akosua Allegation
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways