I Make 3000 Cedis Profit Every Month As A Tailor- Young Guy Reveals

By Mzta Churchill

CEO of Asiamah Fashion has brought to the limelight how successful he has become despite not furthering his education.

Speaking in an exclusive interview sighted by Gh Page, Asiamah stated that blue-collar jobs do pay very well.

Narrating his grass-to-grace story, Asiamah stated that he had no option but to put an end to schooling because he realized he had no financial support- claiming both parents were extremely poor.

After he had stopped schooling, Asiamah stated that he had to learn a skill and tailoring came to mind.

Even though there were numerous challenges when he started, Asiamah claims he never gave up because he believed there surely would be light at the end of the tunnel.

According to him, he has been able to establish himself after his years of learning came to an end.

Asiamah claims his new business pays a lot as he shockingly revealed that in some months, he can make 3000 Cedis profit.

