“I make alot of money than most officer workers” – Coconut seller brags about spending GHS 200 on food every day

By Armani Brooklyn

A Ghanaian man, who makes a living selling coconut, has cleared some misconceptions surrounding his work.

In a trending video on TikTok, the young man confirmed that his job is very lucrative despite people’s perceptions of it.

Although he did not precisely say how much he earned from his job, he explained that the coconut business can take good care of his family.

“I have three kids, and they all attend a private school. I have done so many jobs before becoming a coconut seller. I spend GH¢200 on my children’s food”.

The question is why I am still doing this business.” He concluded by saying that there are jobs in Ghana but added that the youth consider many of them demeaning.

Coconut seller shares his story.

Source:GHpage

