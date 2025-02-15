I Make More Than 4000 Cedis A Month As A Funeral DJ- Young Guy Reveals

A young man who is a funeral DJ has given in-depth knowledge about the amount of money he makes from playing music at funerals.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page, the young man disclosed that even though he is still new in this business, he makes a lot of money from it.

He stated that when he started the work, his friends and family members mocked him as they labeled his work as a “stupid” one.

However, he claims he is happy he did not listen to them and quit, revealing that he has not regretted it.

According to him, he has never gone broke or begged for money ever since he started the work because it is very lucrative.

Talking about how much he makes a month, the funeral DJ noted that there is no fixed amount he makes every month.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that he more often than not makes more than 4000 Ghana Cedis a month from just playing music at funerals.

He shockingly revealed that there are times they charge 2000 Cedis just for a funeral.