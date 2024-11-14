type here...
News

I make over GHS 200 everyday – GH bus trotro mate brags

By Armani Brooklyn
Trotro Mate
Trotro Mate

A young Ghanaian man, known on TikTok as Ben, has taken to social media to proudly share his job as a “trotro mate,” whose daily income is higher than that of many peers in other professions.

In a video posted on TikTok and spotted by GhPage, Ben revealed he makes a minimum of GHS 200 a day from his work as a conductor on Ghana’s commercial buses.

Displaying GHS 260 in cash from a single day’s earnings, he challenged the common perception of the job and emphasised how it allows him to live comfortably and support himself independently.

- GhPage
Mate

In his own words;

“I heard someone asking in the media which job pays a daily wage of GH¢200 a day, well look at this money, It’s GH¢260. This is how much I earned from working as a mate today,”

Ben’s video has sparked conversation on social media, as many viewers have expressed surprise at the high earnings he claims from this role, which is often perceived as financially modest.

@ben_gh

? original sound – Ben gh
Source:GHpage

