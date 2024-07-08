type here...
“I married my sidechick just a year after my wife’s death” – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw confesses

By Armani Brooklyn
lawyer maurice ampaw

Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw has disclosed details of his quick remarriage following the death of his wife in 2021.

It can be recalled that after the passing of Mrs Evelyn Ampaw in February 2021, the lawyer remarried in 2022.

In an interview with popular media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso on her Delay Show, Maurice Ampaw revealed that his second wife had been his close friend for over seven years.

“We had been friends for more than 7 years; she was based in Kumasi. So anytime I went to Kumasi, she took care of me,” he said.

Ampaw revealed that despite having a wife at home, he maintained a friendship with this woman in Offinso but chose not to disclose it to his late wife out of respect.

“No, I respected her, so I didn’t tell her,” he said.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw added that he never told his wife about his best friend, who was performing certain duties for him.

During the interview, Ampaw admitted to spending relaxing times at his friend’s place in Kumasi, engaging in conversations and enjoying meals she cooked for him.

When probed by Delay about whether this friend also ‘gingered’ him, Ampaw confessed, saying, “As for the ‘gingering,’ it was just once.”

He also disclosed that he shared the same bed with his best friend, they went on dates and did some things together while his first wife was still alive.

