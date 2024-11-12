I Married My Wife Because She Has Money- Kalybos

GhPageEntertainmentI Married My Wife Because She Has Money- Kalybos
Ghanaian actor, Kalybos has finally revealed why he chose to lead his current wife to the alter, despite the numerous criticisms.

Kalybos appeared as a guest on the Girls Aloud Podcast where he decided to finally speak on why he decided to marry his current wife.

According to Kalybos, he married his wife because he was in the
diaspora and fully loaded financially.

Meanwhile, the actor stated that it is not compulsory for a man to marry a woman in the name of “We have been together for a long time”.

This comes after Kalybos decided to talk about one of his ex girlfriends, Frimpomaa, who he dated for a very long time.

Kalybos disclosed that Frimpomaa was not the kind of girl she wanted to marry even though they were in a serious relationship.

When asked why he left a girl he had dated for a long time, Kalybos said that a guy doesn’t need to marry a woman because they have dated for a long time.

“Being in a relationship for a longer period doesn’t mean you have to settle with the person no matter what,” he stated.

