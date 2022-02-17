type here...
GhPageEntertainment"Although I married twice, I was never in love" - Kwabena Kwabena...
Entertainment

“Although I married twice, I was never in love” – Kwabena Kwabena reveals why his marriages fail

By Albert
Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena refutes gay rumours
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian highlife crooner Kwabena Kwabena has said the absence of love was the foundational cause of the failure he has experienced in his two marriages.

According to him, although he had married twice but failed, he has never experienced true love and affection.

Speaking on the Delay Show, Kwabena Kwabena said he rushed into marriage while he was not emotionally prepared…and since he was never in love, it affected the health of his unions and led to their breakdowns.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in love.” I understand what it takes to fall in love and what it feels like to fall in love because I understand what love is. When I’m in love, I’ll be able to tell.

I understand what love is, but I have yet to experience it. When it comes to marriage and not having experienced love, I will admit that I was too young. Before finding a partner who can assist me, I should have paid attention to my profession and my life.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 17, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    83.4 ° F
    83.4 °
    83.4 °
    71 %
    2mph
    51 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News