“Although I married twice, I was never in love” – Kwabena Kwabena reveals why his marriages fail

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian highlife crooner Kwabena Kwabena has said the absence of love was the foundational cause of the failure he has experienced in his two marriages.

According to him, although he had married twice but failed, he has never experienced true love and affection.

Speaking on the Delay Show, Kwabena Kwabena said he rushed into marriage while he was not emotionally prepared…and since he was never in love, it affected the health of his unions and led to their breakdowns.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in love.” I understand what it takes to fall in love and what it feels like to fall in love because I understand what love is. When I’m in love, I’ll be able to tell.“

“ I understand what love is, but I have yet to experience it. When it comes to marriage and not having experienced love, I will admit that I was too young. Before finding a partner who can assist me, I should have paid attention to my profession and my life.“