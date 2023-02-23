Gospel Musician Joe Mettle has exclusively detailed where and how he met his lovely wife, leading him to marry her.

The VGMA Award winner appearing on Joy Prime TV disclosed that he met his beautiful wife online.

Joe Mettle revealed that he met Sellassie online while scrolling through his social media platform.

He took notice of her again at his events and at that point, his heart prompted him to make a move which he didn’t.

But when Sellassie told him ‘God bless you’ after one of his ministries, he knew it was time to make a move.

According to him, when he met Salomey Selassie Dzisa, he knew she was the one in his spirit and observed her from a distance before making his intentions known.

After years of getting connected and knowing each other, they married in a beautiful ceremony that took the trends during that period.

