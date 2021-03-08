- Advertisement -

Actor and sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Prince David Osei has revealed that though he campaigned for NPP in the elections he might support the NDC which is the biggest opposition in future.

According to him, he is ready to support any political party but that would be based on their agenda and message for the citizens.

He went on to state that he is for the development of Ghana and as such any party that comes with anything that can develop the country he would gladly support.

Prince David Osei made this comment while granting an interview with Kumasi based Pure FM.

He said: “Excellence has got no gender or party colors. If you are good, you are good. I feel people in the NDC should give the likes of Haruna Iddrisu and Alban Bagbin the space to operate and show what they are made of. One person does not know it all.

“They have been there and done it and their records reflect their competence.

“There’s nothing wrong with working with the other party even if traditionally I don’t belong. It all depends on what’s on the agenda. No matter where or who the person is coming from, if he or she is on the right track, we need to support them. We all want Ghana to succeed.”