Entertainment
Entertainment

I miss Michy – Shatta Wale makes shocking statement on live TV

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta-Wale and Michy having fun douring their dating times
Shatta-Wale and Michy
Ghanaian Dance hall artist Shatta Wale who is also the boss of Shatta Movement has made a shocking statement about his ex-girlfriend and baby mama.

The ‘Gringo’ singer who granted an interview on Onua TV hosted by Captain Smart openly stated that he misses Michy.

Wale was asked by Captain Smart if he misses his baby mama and to the amazement of the host and his fans, he responded yes.

Shatta Wale was however quick to add that he only misses her as a friend but not as a girlfriend.

    Source:Ghpage

