Moesha Budoung has regretted her decision to leave the married man who used to sponsor her lavish lifestyle and make her feel loved.

She feels remorseful for dragging the dignity of the said man through the man when she had relapses and started saying all sorts of things against him.

Moesha revealed that throughout her journey as a socialite, she had never encountered a man who did everything right for her and swept her off her feet.

Moesha stated on the Delay Show that she wishes she could go back in time and correct the mistakes she made in order to reclaim the said man.

“Everything I said at the partially finished building wasn’t true. With any married man, I never had a negative relationship.

“He was wonderful to me and everything. In a Range Rover, I was having a good time. I like exploring the globe on the road.”

“I don’t know how I ended up disparaging a relationship that changed me as a person. I fell in love with him because of him. He was unique to me, and I felt special because of him.

“He impacted how I lived. I don’t understand why I felt the need to travel and preach there to give the impression that I wasn’t a happy person,” Moesha said.