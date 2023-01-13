The Chinese man, Fran Greg-Quangrong who was arrested in 2022 for allegedly stabbing his Nigerian lover, Ummukulsum Sani, to death in Kano state, on Wednesday, January 11, told a Kano state High Court that he spent over N60 million on her before killing her.

Fran, who lives at Railway Quarters Kano is standing trial for allegedly stabbing the late Ms Sani to death in September last year, an offence contrary to Section 221(b) of the Penal Code.

While being led in evidence by his counsel, Muhammad Dan’azumi, on Wednesday, January 11, Greg-Quangrong said he is a Muslim, an international trader, and a Marketer at BBY Textiles Kwari Market Kano.

He told the court that in June 2020, his deceased lover got his phone number from her friend and called to tell him that she loves him and that by the grace of God, she will marry him.

“We started our relationship in July 2020 and she started asking for money. I gave her all she wanted because I loved her.



I transferred over N60 million to her Bank account, N18 million for her to start a business, N4 million house and N6 million for University education among others.

Whenever I go to pick her up for dinner at home her mum always welcomes me with open arms,”

He mentioned to the court that in February 2022, he was shocked to find out that she got married to another person.

”I was heartbroken and disappointed so I relocated to Abuja. She kept calling me and chatting with me on Whatsapp and continued demanding money. Ummukulsum later told me she was divorced and asked me to come back to her and promised to marry me for the second time.”

The distraught lover said on September 13, 2022, late Ummukulsum asked for money to continue her house project in Abuja. He said he told her that he does not have the money and she got very angry with him and stopped taking his calls.

“She thought I was broke that was why I don’t want to spend much money on her like before. She told me that she has found a new love and later sent her picture with the new lover on my WhatsApp which provoked me,” he told the court

