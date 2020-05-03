Leo is Coming
I nearly committed suicide due to hardship -Bishop Bernard Nyarko

By Qwame Benedict
0
Ghanaians especially Kumawood movie lovers are yet-to-come out of shock after the news went viral yesterday that one of the favourite actors in the person of Bernard Nyarko popularly known as Bishop has joined his maker.

Prior to his death, it was revealed that the has not been well for sometime now.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Also Read: How Ghanaians celebrities reacted to the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Since news of his demise hit the airwaves, a lot of people have changed their profile pictures and pen down emotional tributes on social media to him.

What others might not know is the fact that when he was alive, he narrated his story from grass to grace and how he attempted to commit suicide because he was finding it difficult to survive.

In an interview on Highlife Radio, the actor revealed that though he lived in the UK, he went through a lot because he was sacked from home by his mother on his return to Ghana.

Also Read: Help me whiles I am alive, don’t wait till I die – Bishop Nyarko’s last words

He disclosed that things became very difficult for him and his kids to the extent that he and his children had to eat ‘gari soakings’ to survive.

The late Bernard Nyarko further stated that due to his present difficult condition, he decided to end his life by committing suicide,

According to him, on the day he decided to end his life by shooting himself, he was saved by hearing a Kojo Antwi song been played on the radio.

Also Read: How Ghanaians reacted to the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Listen to his interview below;

The late actor used the opportunity to talk about his life while growing up and how he ended up in the movie industry.

Previous articleHow Ghanaian celebrities reacted to the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko
Next articleBishop Bernard confided in me that God was punishing him for being unruly – Ola Micheal

