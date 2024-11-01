I need 8 strong guys – Daisy Melanin opens vacancy for men who want to shoot with her

Famed Ghanaian adult movie star, Daisy Melanin, has opened up a vacancy with 8 slots for strong men who are interested in shooting adult content with her.

In a Snapchat post, Diasy disclosed the terms and conditions plus the criteria one must meet if he’s interested in shooting with her.

According to Daisy, the lucky guys must prove that they have no STDs.

They must also have strong joysticks. Daisy also stressed the confidentiality of the impending shoot by disclosing that their faces won’t be shown.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Daisy Melanin

Who Is Daisy Melanin

Daisy Melanin 2

At the young age of 22, Augustina, who her fans know as Daisy Melanin, is quickly changing what it means to be successful in the digital age.

Daisy, the second-born child in her family and a native of Ghana(Akosombo), has shown a remarkable combination of courage and desire throughout her journey.

Daisy first came to the attention of the public in Lagos, Nigeria, where she went from being a Snapchat vixen to becoming a well-known personality in adult only videos.

Her popularity swiftly increased when she adopted the stage name Daisy Melanin, which helped her start her career on adult websites.

Daisy is the most popular adult content maker in and from Africa, with over 250 million views across adult movie websites.

Her distinct appeal is highlighted by the more than 1 billion impressions her verified Twitter handle has garnered.

Because Daisy has ties to well-known American creators like Brickzilla and Mini Stallion, her influence goes beyond her continent.

