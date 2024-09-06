type here...
“I need a boyfriend” – GH lady publicly searches for a new lover after chopping serious breakfast from ex

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian lady has triggered mixed reactions on social media after a video of her searching for love surfaced online.

The young lady, who is pursuing a catering course at NIS Cakes and More, is seen in the video holding a placard with the inscription, “I need a boyfriend.”

In a voiceover, the CEO of the catering school indicated that her student was brokenhearted, and she wanted to put a smile on her face and help her overcome the incident.

The CEO of NIS Cakes and More categorically stated that she did not entertain heartbreaks in her shop; hence, the decision to help her students find love again.

The student was lucky enough as she found love in the end. At the end of the video, a vehicle pulled up with a handsome gentleman in the car, taking her contact.

The young lady’s colleagues could be heard screaming for joy after their friend found love again.

