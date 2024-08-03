I need a boyfriend, I’ll give you GHS300 weekly, PS5 and latest sneakers – GH lady reveals (Video)

A young beautiful Ghanaian lady has openly revealed that she needs a boyfriend she would sponsor.

In a self-made video she filmed while seated inside her car, the lady disclosed that she’ll give any guy who agrees to date her GHS300 weekly allowance.

Aside from the weekly allowance, the lucky guy will also rock all the latest sneakers and will also be given the PS5 console.

As disclosed by the lady, she only needs her boyfriend to make her feel like a real woman with his joystick.

The lady cautioned that guys who are weak in bed should not bother to apply for the open boyfriend vacancy.

Watch the video below to know more…