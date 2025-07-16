type here...
I need a husband- beautiful lady cries like a kid

By Mzta Churchill

A beautiful lady has taken to social media to cry over her inability to find a husband despite her old age.

The young lady has said that she is aging but finds it very difficult to get a life partner.

In a viral self recorded video, the young lady stated cried out that she has made some decisions, and involved herself in some acts that she regrets.

According to her, over the years, she has been trending across social media platforms for the wrong reasons.

She claims she has been doing videos twerking, insulting, and engaging in other evil bedeviling acts.

The young lady believes that she thinks her past is affecting her badly at the moment, stating that she regrets ever doing that, adding that, if she had known that doing such could badly affect her, she wouldn’t have done such.

