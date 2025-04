A very beautiful lady has run to social media to cry over not getting a husband.

The lady, in a viral video sighted by Gh Page is seen crying out over her inability to get a husband.

According to her, every man that comes into her life comes to chop her and go.

She noted that she is finding it extremely difficult to get a man who genuinely loves her to lead her to the altar.

Crying blood, she disclosed that she is aging, revealing that she is 46 years old and still doesn’t have a husband.