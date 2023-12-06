type here...
“I need a serious boyfriend to date” – 95-year-old woman reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
An unidentified old woman has caused an uproar online after she declared her intention to return to the dating world.


In a video made with her granddaughter, the old woman warned Nigerian women to hide their men.


“Hide your man, I don come o,” she announced in the TikTok video.

She smiled and behaved like a youth to drive home her message.

The elderly woman’s grandchild egged her on and directed her on how to pose.


The lady had to forcefully make the granny do the hand pose she wanted. The video amused people.

Reiterating her grandma’s message, the lady funnily captioned the video, “Hide ur man ooo my grammar don enter town.”

@amyra79

Hide ur man ooo my grammar don enter town?#grammar#amyra79 #fyp#viral

? original sound – Amyra?????

Source:GHpage

